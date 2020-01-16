VARYING EXPERIENCE: Arkansas has leaned on senior leadership while Kentucky has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Adrio Bailey have combined to score 51 percent of all Arkansas points this season. On the other bench, freshmen Ashton Hagans, Nick Richards and Tyrese Maxey have scored 53 percent of the team’s points this year.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Jones has directly created 41 percent of all Arkansas field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 23 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Kentucky is 8-0 when it limits opponents to 62 or fewer points, and 4-4 when opposing teams exceed 62 points. Arkansas is 13-0 when holding opponents to 72 points or fewer, and 1-2 whenever teams score more than 72 on the Razorbacks.

STREAK SCORING: Arkansas has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 75.7 points while giving up 55.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Arkansas defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.5 percent of all possessions, the 22nd-best rate among Division I teams. Kentucky has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18.3 percent through 16 games (ranking the Wildcats 271st).

