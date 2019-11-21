Former Mississippi State player Ameshya Williams had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Tigers (1-4).

The Bulldogs took the lead before the opening tip after Jackson State was given an administrative technical foul.

Mississippi State led 19-11 t the end of the first quarter and 45-22 at the half.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs have four games left in a two-week road stretch, the Bulldogs came out victorious. MSU will play at Marquette on Monday and then head to Canada for the Greater Victoria Invitational in British Columbia.

Jackson State: Thursday night was the first time Jackson State has hosted the Bulldogs on their floor. The first five games of the schedule were brutal for the Tigers, who played at No. 18 Miami and No. 21 Indiana.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: At Marquette on Monday.

Jackson State: At Central Arkansas on Nov. 30.

