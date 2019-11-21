LEADING THE WAY: Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson has averaged 11 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while Kyle Young has put up 11.8 points and 8.5 rebounds. For the Mastodons, Jarred Godfrey has averaged 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Matt Holba has put up 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds.GIFTED GODFREY: Godfrey has connected on 39.1 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 81.5 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

AD

TWO STREAKS: Purdue Fort Wayne has dropped its last three road games, scoring 72.3 points and allowing 80 points during those contests. Ohio State is on a four-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 75.5 points while giving up 53.5.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Buckeyes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mastodons. Ohio State has an assist on 56 of 88 field goals (63.6 percent) across its past three games while Purdue Fort Wayne has assists on 48 of 80 field goals (60 percent) during its past three games.

DETERMINED DEFENSE: The stout Ohio State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 31.2 percent, the third-lowest mark in Division I. Purdue Fort Wayne has allowed opponents to shoot 45.3 percent through six games (ranking the Mastodons 268th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD