Lola Pendande and Brynna Maxwell scored 17 points apiece while Kiana Moore added 16 to lead Utah (10-11, 3-7). The Utes shot just 32% from the field

Oregon State opened the second half on a 10-2 run and carved out a 42-34 lead on a layup from Destiny Slocum that finished off the run. Utah closed the gap to 43-41 on back-to-back baskets from Moore and Pendade.

AD

The Beavers slammed the door on a comeback with five straight baskets from five different players that sparked a 19-2 run. Tudor buried a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter to finish off the run and give Oregon State a 62-43 lead.

AD

Moore gave the Utes a jolt on offense in the first quarter. She scored 11 points in the quarter and helped Utah shake off some early shooting struggles.

Moore drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to help the Utes stake out a 14-9 lead in the first quarter. Then she scored two more back-to-back baskets to help Utah extend its lead to 24-16 going into the second quarter.

The Utes went cold on offense in the second quarter, missing nine straight shots over a 5-minute stretch. Utah shot just 3-of-17 (17.6%) from the field during the second quarter. It opened the door for the Beavers to erase Utah’s lead.

AD

Taylor Jones scored back-to-back layups to spark a 12-4 run for Oregon State. Jasmine Simmons capped the run with another layup to put the Beavers ahead 32-30.

Oregon State outscored the Utes 20-2 in the paint before halftime and finished with a 34-6 advantage. The Beavers outrebounded Utah 47-28.

AD

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers capped off a successful road trip by dominating around the basket. They controlled the glass and generated plenty of high percentage shots. It helped Oregon State counteract 17 turnovers.

Utah: The Utes hung tough with a Top-10 opponent for a half, but saw their upset hopes dashed behind a prolonged shooting drought. Utah made just seven total baskets over the second and third quarters after going 8-of-18 from the field in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Oregon State hosts Arizona State on Friday.

Utah visits Washington on Friday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25