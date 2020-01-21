SENIOR STUDS: Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, Quincy McKnight and Romaro Gill have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 65 percent of all Pirates points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: McKnight has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Seton Hall field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 12 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Seton Hall has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 72.2 points while giving up 54.2.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Pirates have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Friars. Seton Hall has an assist on 42 of 76 field goals (55.3 percent) across its past three outings while Providence has assists on 28 of 65 field goals (43.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Providence is ranked second among Big East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.4 percent. The Friars have averaged 13.6 offensive boards per game and 15 per game over their last three games.

