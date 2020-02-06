BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Skylar Mays and Emmitt Williams have led LSU. Mays has averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and two steals while Williams has recorded 14.2 points and seven rebounds per game. Auburn have been anchored by Samir Doughty and Isaac Okoro. Doughty has averaged 15.5 points while Okoro has put up 13 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MAYS: Mays has connected on 34.6 percent of the 81 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also made 84.2 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

AD

STREAK STATS: Auburn has won its last 12 home games, scoring an average of 84.2 points while giving up 67.9.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Auburn offense has recently used assists to create buckets more often than LSU. Auburn has 31 assists on 67 field goals (46.3 percent) across its past three outings while LSU has assists on 28 of 86 field goals (32.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Auburn offense has scored 79 points per game this season, ranking the Tigers 20th among Division 1 teams. The LSU defense has allowed 71 points per game to opponents (ranked 204th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com