CREATING OFFENSE: Marcus Carr has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last five games. Carr has accounted for 26 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

AD

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Minnesota is 6-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 62 or fewer points, and 5-8 when opponents exceed 62 points. Michigan State is 10-0 when holding opponents to 65 points or fewer, and 4-5 on the year when teams score any more than 65.

AD

PERFECT WHEN: The Golden Gophers are 6-0 when they hold opposing teams to 62 points or fewer and 5-8 when opponents exceed 62 points. The Spartans are 10-0 when they hold opponents to 65 points or fewer and 4-5 whenever opponents exceed 65 points.

STINGY STATE: Michigan State has held opposing teams to 37.8 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Big Ten teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com