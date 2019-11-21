BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Oregon’s Payton Pritchard has averaged 20.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists while Shakur Juiston has put up 10.8 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Cougars, Quentin Grimes has averaged 18.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while Caleb Mills has put up 12 points and four rebounds.GIFTED GRIMES: Grimes has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 58.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Oregon has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81.3 points while giving up 59.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston is ranked second among AAC teams with an average of 84 points per game.

