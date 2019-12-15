COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Chennedy Carter scored 23 points, two other players had double-doubles and No. 11 Texas A&M gave Gary Blair his 800th win as a head coach with a 72-43 over Houston on Sunday.

Blair, who took over the Aggies in 2003 after stops at Stephen F. Austin and Arkansas, is the 11th Division I coach to reach that milestone and is the fifth active one. His teams have been to 24 NCAA Tournaments, 13 straight, and the Aggies won the national championship in 2011.