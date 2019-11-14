Florida is seeking a sixth SEC win for the first time in three years. ... Trask is completing 66.7% of his passes since becoming the starter. He has two 300-yard passing game. ... The Gators are one of six teams nationally with at least four receivers with at least 25 catches, 375 yards and three TDs. ... Ten different Gators have a TD catch. ... Florida is outscoring opponents 113-29 in the fourth quarter. ... The Gators lead the SEC and are third nationally with 21 takeaways. ... Florida is second in the Big 12 in scoring defense (15 points per game) ... Missouri leads the SEC and is fourth nationally in pass defense (147.7 yards). ... The Tigers are playing a home game for the first time since Oct. 12. They are 5-0 at Faurot Field. ... The Tigers were held to 198 yards by Georgia, their worst offensive output since 2015. They failed to score for the first time since 2014.