BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Seton Hall visits Saint Louis in an early season matchup. Saint Louis won over Eastern Washington 82-60 on Wednesday, while Seton Hall fell 76-73 to Michigan State on Thursday.

SENIOR STUDS: Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, Quincy McKnight and Romaro Gill have collectively accounted for 44 percent of all Pirates points this season.MIGHTY MYLES: Powell has connected on 43.5 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 23 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.