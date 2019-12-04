Ciera Johnson added 15 points and Aaliyah Wilson scored 13 for Texas A&M (6-1), which was coming off its first loss of the season to then-No. 12 Florida State. Carter, who had her string of five straight 20-point games snapped after going 4 of 12 from the field, is six points away from moving into fourth on the program’s scoring list.
Savanna Walker had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Central Arkansas (2-5), and Taylor Sells added 10 points and eight rebounds.
___
