LEADING THE WAY: The Tigers have been led by Carlos Marshall Jr. and Wesley Harris. Marshall is averaging 14.8 points and four rebounds while Harris is putting up 12 points and five rebounds per contest. The Red Raiders have been led by Jahmi’us Ramsey and TJ Holyfield. Ramsey has averaged 19 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals while Holyfield has put up 18.7 points and five rebounds per game.MIGHTY MARSHALL JR.: Marshall has connected on 33.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 19 over the last three games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.