TEAM LEADERSHIP: Texas Tech’s Jahmi’us Ramsey has averaged 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals while TJ Holyfield has put up 16 points and four rebounds. For the Sharks, Ty Flowers has averaged 16.8 points, 14.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks while Raiquan Clark has put up 24 points and 4.7 rebounds.TERRIFIC TY: Flowers has connected on 21.6 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 26 over his last three games. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Texas Tech has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 78.7 points while giving up 53.7.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Red Raiders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Sharks. Texas Tech has 63 assists on 85 field goals (74.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Long Island-Brooklyn has assists on 42 of 89 field goals (47.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Tech is ranked first among Big 12 teams with an average of 84.8 points per game.

