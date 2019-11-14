BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Memphis’ James Wiseman has averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and three blocks while D.J. Jeffries has put up 10.3 points and four rebounds. For the Braves, Troymain Crosby has averaged 15.3 points and five rebounds while Deshaw Andrews has put up 11.7 points and five rebounds.TERRIFIC TROYMAIN: Crosby has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 84.6 percent of his free throws this season.