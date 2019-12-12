SAVVY SENIORS: Tennessee has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden, Yves Pons and John Fulkerson have collectively accounted for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all Volunteers points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Turner has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Tennessee field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 20 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Tennessee has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 73.2 points while giving up 51.2.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Volunteers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Tennessee has an assist on 32 of 64 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three matchups while Memphis has assists on 32 of 72 field goals (44.4 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TIGERS: Memphis has held opposing teams to 36.2 percent shooting from the field this year, the 10th-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

