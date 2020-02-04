STEPPING UP: West Virginia’s Derek Culver has averaged 11 points and 9.2 rebounds while Oscar Tshiebwe has put up 11.2 points and nine rebounds. For the Cyclones, Tyrese Haliburton has averaged 15 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists while Rasir Bolton has put up 15.2 points.TERRIFIC TYRESE: Haliburton has connected on 41 percent of the 117 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also made 83.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Iowa State is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 9-5 when scoring at least 68.

PERFECT WHEN: Iowa State is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least seven opposing shots. The Cyclones are 4-12 this season when they block fewer than seven shots.

FREQUENTLY FOULED: West Virginia has attempted the third-most free throws in the nation at 25.7 per game. Iowa State has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 17.2 foul shots per game (ranked 205th).

