TEAM LEADERSHIP: Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji has averaged 21 points and six rebounds while Nico Mannion has put up 13.3 points and 4.5 assists. For the Jackrabbits, Douglas Wilson has averaged 17.7 points and 8.7 rebounds while Brandon Key has put up 12.8 points.FIELD GOALS FOR NNAJI: Across four games this year, Arizona’s Nnaji has shot 84.6 percent.

STREAK STATS: Arizona has scored 87.8 points per game and allowed 53.3 over its four-game home winning streak.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Jackrabbits. Arizona has 57 assists on 94 field goals (60.6 percent) over its previous three outings while South Dakota State has assists on 32 of 75 field goals (42.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arizona offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 29th-lowest rate in the country. The South Dakota State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 328th among Division I teams).

