Kai Crutchfield added 10 points for N.C. State, which shot 52% from the field and held Lamar to 22% shooting. Lamar was 4 of 29 (14%) from 3-point range and was outrebounded 56-34.
The Wolfpack jumped ahead 18-4 and led 23-9 at the end of the first quarter. NC State led by double digits the rest of the way.
Kayla Mitchell led Lamar with eight points.
