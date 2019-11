BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Oregon hosts Texas-Arlington in an early season matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Tuesday. Oregon won over Memphis 82-74, while Texas-Arlington fell 80-73 at Nevada.

LEADING THE WAY: The prolific Payton Pritchard is putting up 19 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists to lead the charge for the Ducks. Complementing Pritchard is Shakur Juiston, who is putting up 12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. The Mavericks are led by Jabari Narcis, who is averaging 11 points and eight rebounds.