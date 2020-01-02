Michigan State was in control from the outset but had just a six-point edge at halftime. The Spartans pulled away early in the second half with a 15-3 run.

Ayo Dosunmu scored 13 of his 18 points in the first half for the Illini (9-4, 1-2) and Alan Griffin finished with 17.

Gabe Brown scored 12 points and Aaron Henry added 10 points for the Spartans.

NO. 20 DAYTON 84, LA SALLE 58

AD

PHILADELPHIA — Obi Toppin scored 20 points and Dayton used a big first-half run to cruise past La Salle in its Atlantic 10 opener.

Toppin was one of five Dayton players to score in double figures as the Flyers clamped down defensively on the Explorers, holding them without a 3-pointer until midway through the second half.

AD

The Flyers (12-2, 1-0) broke the game open midway through the first half with an 18-0 run over a five-minute stretch that moved their lead to 38-14.

Ed Croswell led La Salle (9-4, 0-1) with 14 points.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD