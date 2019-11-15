BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: UConn’s Christian Vital has averaged 21.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.5 steals while Josh Carlton has put up 13.5 points and 8.5 rebounds. For the Gators, Kerry Blackshear Jr. has averaged 14.3 points and 12 rebounds while Keyontae Johnson has put up 11.3 points and five rebounds.BRILLIANT BLACKSHEAR JR.: Blackshear has connected on 14.3 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 78.3 percent of his free throws this season.