STEPPING UP: Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman has averaged 13.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while Cassius Winston has put up 17.7 points and 5.8 assists. For the Badgers, Nate Reuvers has averaged 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while D’Mitrik Trice has put up 8.9 points.

KEY FACILITATOR: Winston has either made or assisted on 58 percent of all Michigan State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Spartans are 9-0 when they turn the ball over 13 times or fewer and 4-4 when they exceed 13 turnovers. The Badgers are 6-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 5-6 when the team hits fewer than 10 from long range.

STREAK STATS: Wisconsin has won its last three road games, scoring 62.3 points and allowing 51.3 points during those contests. Michigan State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 85 points while giving up 59.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Michigan State offense is rated 30th overall by scoring 78.9 points per game this year. Wisconsin has only averaged 67.2 points per game, which ranks 244th.

