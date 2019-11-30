BIMINI, Bahamas — Nia Clouden and Shay Colley combined for 31 points and No. 15 Michigan State bounced back from its first loss of the season to defeat Kansas State 65-60 at the Junkanoo Jam on Saturday.

The Spartans rallied in the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run that produced a six-point lead after two Alyza Winston free throws with 42.7 seconds to go. After the Wildcats got a Christianna Carr 3-pointer to make it a one-possession game, Clouden made a pair from the foul line at 23 seconds and K-State failed to hit another shot.