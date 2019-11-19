The Spartans went up by double figures for good with just under four minutes in the third and opened the fourth with an 8-0 run to push the lead to 22.

Kayla Belles added 11 points and Nia Clouden 10 points and six assists for the Spartans. Taiyier Parks grabbed 10 rebounds, the first double-digit total for the freshman, leading a 55-44 advantage on the boards.

Kayla Luchenbach had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (2-2) with Jalisha Terry scoring 16 points.

