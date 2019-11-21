KEY MATCHUP

Auburn’s defense against Samford’s offense. The Tigers have one of the SEC’s top defenses, led by tackle Derrick Brown and end Marlon Davidson. Samford leads the Southern Conference with an average of 35.2 points per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Samford: QB Chris Oladokun has passed for 2,064 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has also run for 488 yards and eight scores.

Auburn: RB JaTarvious Whitlow returned from a knee injury against Georgia, but was held to 23 yards on 11 carries. The Tigers need him to get going to get a running game back on track.

FACTS & FIGURES

The only tie in the series came in 1927, with a 9-9 game at Birmingham’s Rickwood Field. The Bulldogs have a similar record against Auburn’s SEC rival Alabama, at 0-20-1. Samford is 2-77-3 against current SEC members with Auburn being the most-played of those opponents. ... Samford is 2-4 in games away from home this season. ... Auburn co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Kodi Burns got his first full-time coaching job at Samford, coaching the Bulldogs’ running backs in 2014.

