WINLESS WHEN: Georgetown is 0-7 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 12-1 when it scores at least 74.
PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hoyas have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Georgetown has 43 assists on 82 field goals (52.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Butler has assists on 33 of 76 field goals (43.4 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Butler defense has held opponents to just 59.4 points per game, the eighth-lowest in Division I. Georgetown has given up an average of 73.3 points through 20 games (ranked 240th, nationally).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.