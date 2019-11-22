Kelsey Marshall added 10 points for Miami (4-0). The Hurricanes will play a ranked team in two of their next three games, facing No. 7 Oregon State next Friday and No. 18 Indiana on Dec. 4.
Deja Winters led NC A&T (2-3) with 23 points. She was 5 of 11 from the field and 11 of 14 at the free-throw line. Mikaya Wilson added 13 points.
