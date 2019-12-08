M.J. Walker scored 11 points, including a trio of three-pointers, for Florida State. Eight Seminoles made at least one shot from beyond the arc. Florida State shot 25 of 54 (46.3%) from the floor.

Clemson cooled off in the second half, shooting just 7 of 27 (25.9%). The Tigers shot 19 of 53 (35.8%) for the game.

TAKEAWAYS

Clemson: The Tigers lost in Tallahassee for the fifth straight time.

Florida State: The Seminoles are 20-1 at home since the start of the 2018-19 season.

WELCOME

New Seminoles football coach Mike Norvell was introduced to the fans in the first half. A day earlier, he coached Memphis to the American Athletic Conference title,

UP NEXT

Clemson: Hosts South Carolina on Dec. 15.

Florida State: Plays host to North Florida on Dec. 17.

