Cincinnati has won nine straight since only loss to Ohio State in September. ... Cincinnati clinched East Division title and first spot in the AAC title game by beating Temple 15-13 despite managing only 210 yards on offense last week. ... Memphis has won last three, including a 34-7 victory in Cincinnati in 2016. Cincinnati’s last win in series was 34-21 at Liberty Bowl in 2013. ... Cincinnati is 21-3 over the last two seasons. ... Bearcats have allowed 19.9 points per game, best in the AAC. ... Memphis has 10 wins for fourth time in program history and second under coach Mike Norvell. ... Memphis is 18-1 in non-Saturday games since 2014 and 9-0 at home. ... Norvell is 13-1 in November and has won 12 straight in this month. ... Gainwell has seven 100-yard rushing games this season. ... Memphis WR Antonio Gibson ranks second in FBS averaging 22.07 yards per catch.