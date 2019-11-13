Miami (2-0), which was coming off an 83-68 season-opening win against Jackson State, got 32 points off its bench. The Hurricanes will play IUPUI and North Carolina A&T before their first test of the season against No. 7 Oregon State on November 29.
Alexis Gordon led North Florida (1-2) with 13 points and Janesha Green added 10.
It was a coaching reunion as Miami coach Katie Meier faced her former assistant coach and current North Florida coach Darrick Gibbs.
