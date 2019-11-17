Macee Williams’ basket at the 5:14 made it a one-point game but the Jags missed their next four shots and had four turnovers, three in the backcourt. Miami turned that into a 12-0 run with Mompremier scoring the first six points and last two and Gray the other four. Williams ended the drought at the 1:07 mark.

Williams led the Jaguars (2-1) with 17 points, Natalie Andersen had 15 and Holly Hoopingamer 14.

IUPUI had seven of its 23 turnovers in the fourth quarter when Miami was 7 of 11 from the field and 13 of 16 from the foul line. The Hurricanes finished 19 of 22 from the line, the Jags 5 of 6.

