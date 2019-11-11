BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The explosive Sam Merrill has averaged 21 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists to lead the charge for the Aggies. Complementing Merrill is Justin Bean, who is putting up 15.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. The Pioneers have been led by Ade Murkey, who is averaging 13.5 points and five rebounds.ACCURATE ADE: Murkey has connected on 66.7 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 50 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah State has committed a turnover on just 12.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all MWC teams. The Aggies have turned the ball over only 8.5 times per game this season.

