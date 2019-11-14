LEADING THE WAY: The do-everything Sam Merrill has averaged 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists to lead the way for Utah State. Justin Bean has paired with Merrill and is putting up a double-double with 13 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. NC A&T is led by Ronald Jackson, who is averaging 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds.MIGHTY MERRILL: Merrill has connected on 54.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 96 percent of his free throws this season.