LEADING THE WAY: The do-everything Sam Merrill has averaged 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists to lead the way for Utah State. Justin Bean has paired with Merrill and is putting up a double-double with 13 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. NC A&T is led by Ronald Jackson, who is averaging 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds.MIGHTY MERRILL: Merrill has connected on 54.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 96 percent of his free throws this season.
STREAK SCORING: Utah State has scored 89 points per game and allowed 54.3 over a three-game home winning streak.
CAREFUL AGGIES: The diligent Utah State offense has turned the ball over on just 13.8 percent of its possessions, the 25th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 26.3 percent of all NC A&T possessions have resulted in a turnover.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.