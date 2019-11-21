Donovan Sims scored 18 points for the Blue Raiders (3-2).
NO. 24 BAYLOR 76, OHIO 53
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Jared Butler scored 19 points and Baylor pulled away to beat Ohio in the Myrtle Beach Invitational quarterfinals.
MaCio Teague added 17 points, Freddie Gillespie finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds and the Bears (3-1) used a late 15-0 run to cruise to their second straight victory.
Lunden McDay scored 16 points for the Bobcats (3-2).
___
