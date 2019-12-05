FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Mannion has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Arizona field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Baylor’s MaCio Teague has attempted 45 3-pointers and connected on 40 percent of them, and is 8 of 22 over the past three games.

STREAK SCORING: Baylor has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 85 points while giving up 56.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona is ranked fourth among Division I teams with an average of 87.1 points per game.

