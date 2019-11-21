KEY MATCHUP

AD

Memphis quarterback Brady White vs. a USF defense that has forced at least one turnover in each game and ranks third nationally with 22 takeaways overall. White threw for 341 yards and five touchdowns and also had a 14-yard TD run in the Tigers’ 45-27 victory at Houston last week. He has a career-high 28 TD passes this season and his improved play is a big reason Memphis is seventh in pass efficiency (181.6), 18th in passing offense (287.7 yards per game) and 13th in total offense (481 yards per game).

AD

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Memphis: White is surrounded by plenty of playmakers on offense. Freshman running back Kenneth Gainwell is the AAC’s second-leading rusher, averaging 116 yards per game. Wide receiver Davonte Coxie has 48 receptions for 765 yards and seven touchdowns.

AD

South Florida: The Bulls have been most dangerous when they’ve been able to ease the burden on red-shirt freshman quarterback Jordan McCloud by running the ball effectively. Running back Jordan Cronkrite has rushed for 687 yards and four TDs. McCloud is 4-4 since becoming the starter, throwing for 1,286 yards and 12 TDs vs. six interceptions.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Tigers are guaranteed of at least .500 record for this decade. Memphis’ last winning decade was the 1970s. ... Tigers coach Mike Norvell has 35 career victories for fifth-most wins in program history in 50 games. Norvell is 12-1 at Memphis during November, with the lone to USF in 2016. ... This is the fifth time Memphis has started 9-1 or better in program history, second time in three seasons.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD