SAVVY VETERANS: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Derryck Thornton, Nik Popovic and Jared Hamilton have combined to score 43 percent of Boston College’s points this season. For Virginia, Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff and Braxton Key have combined to score 53 percent of the team’s points this season, including 57 percent of all Cavaliers points over their last five.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Cavaliers have given up only 40 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 48.7 per game they allowed over 10 non-conference games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Kihei Clark has been directly responsible for 54 percent of all Virginia field goals over the last three games. Clark has 11 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cavaliers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Eagles. Boston College has 35 assists on 67 field goals (52.2 percent) across its past three outings while Virginia has assists on 45 of 68 field goals (66.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Virginia defense has allowed only 46.7 points per game to opponents, which is the best mark in the country. The Boston College offense has produced just 66.3 points through 14 games (ranked 245th among Division I teams).

