CHICAGO — Jolene Daninger led six DePaul players in double figures with 16 points and the 19th-ranked Blue Demons beat Arkansas State 109-64 on Friday in the Maggie Dixon Classic.

The Blue Demons made nine 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 45-15 lead and had 10 3s and a 29-point advantage at the break. DePaul finished with 16 3-pointers on 42 attempts, led by Daninger’s four makes. Ten different Blue Demons attempted a 3-pointer with eight making at least one.