Chante Stonewall added 13 points, Dee Bekelja and Deja Church each had 12, and Kelly Campbell and Keke Rimmer scored 11 apiece for DePaul (3-1). The Blue Demons forced 27 turnovers and outrebounded Arkansas State 48-26.
Morgan Wallace scored 21 points for Arkansas State (1-3), which was 3 of 13 from distance. Peyton Martin added 13 points.
