CHICAGO — Chante Stonewall scored 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds and No. 19 DePaul hit 17 3-pointers to defeat No. 16 Miami 89-83 on Saturday to win the Maggie Dixon Classic.

The Blue Demons scored the last eight points of the third quarter to take a 66-60 lead and had the first six of the fourth. Stonewell scored five points to help build a 12-point lead, the largest of the game that saw 21 lead changes and 12 ties.