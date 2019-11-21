KEY MATCHUP

Iowa QB Nate Stanley vs. Illinois’ opportunistic defense. The Illini have forced at least two turnovers in all seven of its Big Ten games. Stanley has thrown just five interceptions in 2019, and it will be imperative for him to protect the ball for the Hawkeyes.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Iowa: RB Tyler Goodson. The true freshman had 94 yards on just 13 carries in his first career start a week ago. But Illinois leads the nation with 17 forced fumbles.

Illinois: WR Josh Imatorbhebhe: He’s averaging 20.6 yards per catch, good for 13th nationally, with nine touchdowns. If the Illini can spring Imatorbhebhe for a few long receptions to pair with some turnovers, an upset might just be in the offing.

FACTS & FIGURES

Iowa’s senior class will be seeking their 20th win at Kinnick Stadium in its final home game. ... Illinois leads the nation with six defensive touchdowns. ... Freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy has 16 catches for 323 yards and four TDs in his last four games. ... Illini LB Dele Harding leads the Big Ten with 12 tackles per game. ... Iowa kicker Keith Duncan has already broken the school record with 23 field goals, and he’s got three games left to play.

