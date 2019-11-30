The Hurricanes led early on. A 7-0 run over six minutes of the third quarter that included five points from Mompremier put the Hurricanes up 21, 57-36. The RedHawks (4-4) were 0-for-11 during that stretch. The lead didn’t dip below 18 thereafter.
Peyton Scott scored a career-high 18 points for the RedHawks. Bree Paulson added 12 on four 3-pointers and Savannah Kluesner and Kelly McLaughlin scored 10 points each.
