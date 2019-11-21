Egbo had 12 points and 10 points in 19 minutes for her second double-double in a row. Te’a Cooper had 12 points with three 3-pointers.

Angel Hastings had 13 points for Lamar (1-3), which shot 18 percent overall (10 of 57) and was outrebounded 45-12. Leading scorer Amber Vidal, who was averaging 16.3 points a game, scored just 2 points while making only 1 of 16 shots.

AD

AD

Lamar had its only lead when Hastings hit a 3-pointer to make it 5-4 just over 2 minutes into the game, and were down only one point before Egbo’s jumper started a 16-0 run over the final 6½ minutes of the first quarter to make it 24-7.

BIG PICTURE

Lamar: First-year head coach Aqua Franklin and the Cardinals lost 70 percent of the team’s scoring from last year’s Southland Conference champions.

Baylor: The Lady Bears have won 44 home games in a row, and have won their last 54 home games against non-conference opponents. ... Baylor shot 68 percent from the field (36 of 53). ... Baylor did struggle with ball control, its 21 turnovers being one more than the team’s average.

AD

UP NEXT

Lamar hosts Louisiana-Lafayette Monday.

Baylor heads to the U.S. Virgin Islands to play three games in the in the Paradise Jam. The Lady Bears play Washington State on Thanksgiving Day.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womensbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD