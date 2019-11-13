Andrews was ranked the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2020 class and the No. 2 point guard by espnW’s Hoopgurlz. Gusters was the No. 9 overall ranked player and No. 2 center.

Gusters initially helped Duncanville High School win a state championship as a freshman, and the team went back to the Class 6A region finals as a sophomore before she switched to Irving.

Andrews has been a two-time all-state selection at MacArthur.

