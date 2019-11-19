Egbo made her second start in place of preseason AP All-America post Lauren Cox, who is out with a right foot injury. There is no timetable for the return of the 6-foot-4 senior.

Bethy Mununga led South Florida (4-1) with her fourth double-double this season, scoring 16 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Elisa Pinzan scored 14 points with four 3-pointers.

Te’a Cooper also had 12 points for the Lady Bears and Juicy Landrum had 10, including their only 3-pointer with just over a minute left in the game.

South Florida tied the game at 15-15 early in the second quarter before Baylor scored 10 in a row, including five by Cooper.

BIG PICTURE

South Florida: The Bulls faced their second ranked Big 12 opponent this year, having defeated then-No. 15 Texas 64-57 on Nov. 8. ... Enna Pehadzic, who came into the game with a team-high 15.1 points a game, was limited to only three points on 1-of-10 shooting.

Baylor: The Lady Bears have a 33-game winning streak, plus have won 43 in a row at home overall and 53 consecutive non-conference games at home. ... The Bulls defense proved to be a challenge Baylor, which turned the ball over 18 times, nearly five more than its average, and got outrebounded 35-33. Baylor also shot poorly from the free throw line, going 25-for-39.

UP NEXT

South Florida hosts Saint Francis on Sunday before going to Mexico to play in the Cancun Challenge over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Baylor concludes its five-game home stand against Lamar on Thursday, then goes to the U.S. Virgin Islands to play in the Paradise Jam over Thanksgiving.

