BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Bears are led by Hayden Koval and Eddy Kayouloud. Koval has averaged 13 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 blocks while Kayouloud has put up 13 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Blue Devils have been led by Cassius Stanley and Tre Jones, who have combined to score 31 points per contest.HOT HAYDEN: Koval has connected on 45.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 61.5 percent of his foul shots this season.