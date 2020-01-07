FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Duke has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Vernon Carey Jr., Matthew Hurt, Cassius Stanley and Wendell Moore Jr. have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Blue Devils points over the team’s last five games.

ACC IMPROVEMENT: The Yellow Jackets have scored 74.8 points per game against ACC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 64.7 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Michael Devoe has connected on 43.9 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 69 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Tech is 0-6 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 7-1 when it scores at least 64.

STREAK STATS: Duke has won its last three road games, scoring 86.3 points, while allowing 66.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Duke offense has scored 84.1 points per game, the fourth-highest figure in Division I. Georgia Tech has only averaged 67.6 points per game, which ranks 224th nationally.

