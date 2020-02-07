SAVVY SENIORS: Saint Mary’s has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Ford, Malik Fitts, Tanner Krebs, Tommy Kuhse and Dan Fotu have combined to account for 77 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Gaels points over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Ford has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Saint Mary’s field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert has attempted 137 3-pointers and connected on 43.8 percent of them, and is 11 for 23 over his last five games.

STREAK SCORING: Gonzaga has won its last eight road games, scoring 85.3 points, while allowing 67.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Gonzaga offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.3 percent of its possessions, which is the eighth-best rate in the nation. The Saint Mary’s defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 255th among Division I teams).

