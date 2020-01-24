SENIOR STUDS: Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev, Ryan Woolridge and Admon Gilder have collectively accounted for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 39 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bulldogs have allowed just 62.8 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 68.3 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jahlil Tripp has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Pacific field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Pacific is a perfect 13-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Tigers are 2-7 when opponents score more than 66.

FLOOR SPACING: Pacific’s Gary Chivichyan has attempted 114 3-pointers and connected on 39.5 percent of them, and is 10 for 29 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Gonzaga is ranked first among all Division I teams with an average of 88.8 points per game. The Bulldogs have averaged 92 per game over their 12-game winning streak.

