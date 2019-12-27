BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Kaleb Wesson has put up 13.9 points and nine rebounds to lead the charge for the Buckeyes. D.J. Carton has complemented Wesson and is maintaining an average of 11.1 points per game. The Mountaineers are led by Oscar Tshiebwe, who is averaging 12.9 points and 9.3 rebounds.WATCH OUT FOR WESSON: Wesson has connected on 46.2 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also made 78.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Buckeyes have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Mountaineers. Ohio State has an assist on 49 of 75 field goals (65.3 percent) over its past three matchups while West Virginia has assists on 50 of 91 field goals (54.9 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: West Virginia has held opposing teams to 36.2 percent shooting from the field this year, the ninth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

